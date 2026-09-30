Haridwar dealer held for supplying pistol to accused in Sector 22 murder case

The police have arrested a Haridwar-based weapon dealer for allegedly supplying the country-made pistol used in the murder of head constable Nitin Singh in Sector 22. The accused, Mohammad Shaheen (28), was arrested on Monday night on the basis of the disclosure made by Nitin’s son, Armaan Singh.

Shaheen, a carpenter by profession, allegedly ran a side business of supplying country-made weapons. He was produced before a court today and sent to four-day police remand. Armaan’s police remand was extended by four days.

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According to the police, Armaan had procured the weapon from Shaheen about 10 days ago. The police are probing how the two came in contact and whether Shaheen had supplied firearms to others in the Tricity.

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During interrogation, Armaan reportedly told the police that he had planned to kill both his parents to inherit their property. A senior police officer said Nitin had recently bought a house in Zirakpur and the family owned 7-8 acres at a prime location in Khatauli village, Panchkula.

“Armaan wanted to marry a girl with whom he was in a relationship. After his parents asked her to wait, he committed the crime thinking he would inherit the property,” the officer said.

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The police said Armaan also tried to strangle his mother, Monica, after she found her husband dead. She managed to raise the alarm from the roof, alerting neighbours, who called the police.

Armaan initially tried to mislead the police by claiming that an outsider had shot Nitin. However, he was arrested after questioning at the house.

According to the police, Armaan, who had been living with his grandparents and had returned home two days earlier, had a fight with his father around 4.30 am on September 25. After another argument triggered by an alarm that went off at 4 am, he allegedly shot his father in the head. The pistol was later recovered from the roof of the house.