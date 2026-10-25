Harness latest tech for national security, Kataria tells engineers

A total of 824 students, including 737 BTech, 69 MTech and 18 PhD scholars, were awarded degrees at the 56th convocation of Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Saturday. Of these, 675 students received their degrees in person, while 149 were awarded degrees in absentia.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria awarded the degrees. He called upon young engineers to harness emerging technologies to strengthen national security and self-reliance, while urging them to stay away from drugs and become ambassadors of a drug-free society.

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Addressing the convocation, Kataria said a healthy and focused generation was the foundation of a strong nation. He urged graduates to uphold professional ethics and use their knowledge to address societal challenges. “The young engineers must harness emerging technologies to strengthen national security and self-reliance and safeguard the nation’s interests and integrity against any challenge,” said Kataria.

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Meanwhile, PhD researchers were encouraged to work on environmental engineering, defence technology and advanced materials.

Dr Kshipra Kapoor (45) received her PhD for research on carcinogenic and non-carcinogenic pollutants in groundwater. Her study, spanning 2018 to 2025, examined groundwater quality and its public health implications in various parts of Punjab. “It was the constant support from my family that pushed me to continue my higher studies. I finished my MTech in 2005. I was keen to do research on public health and give it back to society,” she said.

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Dr Tirupati Chandra Sharma (43), a DRDO researcher, completed his PhD on energetic materials for defence applications. He credited the organisation’s support for his doctoral journey and called for greater teamwork in defence research. Dr Nishi Mehak’s research focused on two-dimensional materials for thermoelectric applications, while Diksha worked on bimetallic complexes for water treatment and anti-cancer applications. “DRDO has supported me a lot. I aim to adopt a more team-oriented approach to advanced defence research,” he said.

Among the BTech graduates was Saurab, an Odisha native with physical disability, who completed Aeronautical Engineering. Inspired by his father’s CRPF service, he aspires to work in the aerospace and defence sector, determined to be defined by his work rather than his disability.

“I don’t wish to be defined by my disability. While studying at PEC, I never felt any different. I feel as normal and as equipped as anyone else in my batch,” he said. PEC Vice-Chancellor Prof Bhola Ram Gurjar highlighted the institute’s efforts to strengthen research, entrepreneurship and industry collaboration.