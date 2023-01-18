Haryana Assembly Speaker announces ITI at Kanauli

Panchkula, January 17
Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has announced that an industrial training institute (ITI) will be established at Kanauli village.
Gupta made this announcement while addressing a programme organised at the BDPO’s office in Barwala today. Chairman, Block Samiti of Barwala, Rajeev Rathore and Vice-Chairman Vinod assumed charge in Gupta’s presence.
Gupta said the foundation stone of the ITI would be laid soon. With a view to resolving the sewage problem in Barwala, work of laying sewer lines would start soon, as the state government had accorded approval to the same, said Gupta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistani drone along international border in Punjab’s Gurdaspur
4 China-made pistols, 8 magazines and 47 bullets seized
US is trying its best to eliminate visa wait times in India, says official
Deputy Assistant Secretary for Visa Services, Julie Stufft, ...
JP Nadda to lead BJP in 2024 poll
Gets extension as party president
Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident
The 82-year-old is out of danger and is being treated at BLK...