Haryana Assembly Speaker announces ITI at Kanauli

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 17

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta has announced that an industrial training institute (ITI) will be established at Kanauli village.

Gupta made this announcement while addressing a programme organised at the BDPO’s office in Barwala today. Chairman, Block Samiti of Barwala, Rajeev Rathore and Vice-Chairman Vinod assumed charge in Gupta’s presence.

Gupta said the foundation stone of the ITI would be laid soon. With a view to resolving the sewage problem in Barwala, work of laying sewer lines would start soon, as the state government had accorded approval to the same, said Gupta.