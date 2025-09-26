Haryana beat J&K to enter JP Atray cricket semifinal

Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) defeated Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) by seven wickets to enter the semifinal of the 30th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at Mahajan Cricket Ground.

Batting first, JKCA posted 240/8 runs in the allotted 50 overs with Arnav Gupta (62) leading the score chart, followed by Yashir Rashid (42), Shivansh Sharma (41), Arya Thakur (36) and Akash Ayub (26). Param Chandilla claimed four wickets, while Vivek Kumar claimed two and Harish Bhadana bagged one for the bowling side.

In reply, the HCA batters scored 241/2 in 39.3 overs. Skipper Yuvraj scored an unbeaten 101 and was ably supported by Ashish Siwach (56), Arsh Kabir (55) and Kunal Singh (21). Arya Thakur and Yashir Rashid claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

In the second quarterfinal match, Indian Railways posted a stunning six-wicket win over Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). The latter set 276-run target for the Railways, as local lad Ankit Kaushik (54) remained the highest scorer for the side. Mohammed Arslan Khan (52), Priyanshu Vijayran (46), Manendra (28), Arpit Vasavada (24) and Ajay Singh Kookna (20) scored major share. Ayan Choudhary claimed a five-wicket haul for the bowling side, while Akshat Pandey picked two, Ansh Yadav and Daman Deep Singh accounted one wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, the Railways lads posted 278/4 in 48.3 overs Ansh Yadav came up with unbeaten 138 off 139 balls, followed by Shubham Chaubey (42), Ravi Singh (39), Suraj Ahuja (22) and Jayant (21). Kookna claimed two wickets, while Shubham Singh took one for the bowling side.