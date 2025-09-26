DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana beat J&K to enter JP Atray cricket semifinal

Haryana beat J&K to enter JP Atray cricket semifinal

Defeated Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) by seven wickets

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:23 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Indian Railways and CAG players in action at the 30th All-India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at TDL Cricket Stadium in Sector 3, Panchkula. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR
Advertisement

Haryana Cricket Association (HCA) defeated Jammu & Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) by seven wickets to enter the semifinal of the 30th All India JP Atray Memorial Cricket Tournament at Mahajan Cricket Ground.

Advertisement

Batting first, JKCA posted 240/8 runs in the allotted 50 overs with Arnav Gupta (62) leading the score chart, followed by Yashir Rashid (42), Shivansh Sharma (41), Arya Thakur (36) and Akash Ayub (26). Param Chandilla claimed four wickets, while Vivek Kumar claimed two and Harish Bhadana bagged one for the bowling side.

In reply, the HCA batters scored 241/2 in 39.3 overs. Skipper Yuvraj scored an unbeaten 101 and was ably supported by Ashish Siwach (56), Arsh Kabir (55) and Kunal Singh (21). Arya Thakur and Yashir Rashid claimed one wicket each for the bowling side.

Advertisement

In the second quarterfinal match, Indian Railways posted a stunning six-wicket win over Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG). The latter set 276-run target for the Railways, as local lad Ankit Kaushik (54) remained the highest scorer for the side. Mohammed Arslan Khan (52), Priyanshu Vijayran (46), Manendra (28), Arpit Vasavada (24) and Ajay Singh Kookna (20) scored major share. Ayan Choudhary claimed a five-wicket haul for the bowling side, while Akshat Pandey picked two, Ansh Yadav and Daman Deep Singh accounted one wicket each for the bowling side.

In reply, the Railways lads posted 278/4 in 48.3 overs Ansh Yadav came up with unbeaten 138 off 139 balls, followed by Shubham Chaubey (42), Ravi Singh (39), Suraj Ahuja (22) and Jayant (21). Kookna claimed two wickets, while Shubham Singh took one for the bowling side.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts