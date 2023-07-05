Haryana beat Punjab in hockey, enter semis

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 4

Hockey Haryana got the better of Hockey Punjab by logging a 4-2 win to sail into the semifinals of the 13th Hockey India Junior Women National Championship being held at Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

The Punjab team was the one to get the lead after Priyanka Dogra netted the first goal of the match in the 7th minute. However, Haryana’s Sakshi Rana was quick enough to put the score at par with a brilliant finish in the 20th minute. As the match become exciting, Punjab eves again claimed the lead as Kiranpreet Kaur made it 2-1 for the side in the 24th minute.

However, the lead was once again cut short by Bhteri, as she converted a penalty corner in the 28th minute to make it 2-2. Thereafter, Punjab eves failed to find a comeback to the match and Kanika Siwach (43rd) and Ishika (49th) netted a goal each to confirm a convincing win for Haryana.

In another quarterfinal, Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Rajasthan 9-0. Pinki Kumari (10th), Nikki Kullu (11th, 13th), Binima Dhan (19th, 22nd), Nisha Minj (28th), Captain Rajni Kerketta (36th), Balo Horo (43rd), and Pramodini Lakra (55th) all scored to ensure victory for Hockey Jharkhand. Hockey Odisha defeated the Hockey Tamil Nadu 4-0.