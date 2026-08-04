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Home / Chandigarh / Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini offers prayers at Saketri temple

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini offers prayers at Saketri temple

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:53 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini pays obeisance at Mahadev Temple in Saketri on Monday.
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday offered prayers at the Mahadev Temple in Saketri on the first Monday of the Sawan month and prayed for the prosperity of the state, peace and the well-being of its people.

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After offering prayers, Saini urged the youth to uphold cultural values, stay away from drugs and prioritise education to lead responsible lives.

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Congratulating athletes on their performances at the Commonwealth Games, Saini said he had prayed for Haryana’s sportspersons to continue bringing laurels to the state and the country.

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On the Kanwar Yatra, the Chief Minister said directions had been issued to the administration to ensure arrangements for devotees passing through Haryana.

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