Home / Chandigarh / Haryana Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh evacuated after hoax bomb threat

Last week, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had received a similar bomb threat email, prompting Chandigarh Police to get the court premises evacuated for a brief period
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:15 PM May 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
The alert about the bomb threat was sounded by the Haryana CID. File
The nine-floor Haryana Civil Secretariat building was evacuated on Friday afternoon after a bomb threat received on email.

Personnel of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and police were combing the premises, officials said. The alert about the bomb threat was sounded by the Haryana CID, they said.

Security personnel were also conducting searches around Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s residence close by.

“The Haryana Civil Secretariat has been evacuated. Announcements were made by the CISF and Chandigarh police personnel asking those inside to come out,” said Chandigarh Deputy Superintendent of Police Udaypal Singh.

The CISF is deployed round-the-clock at the Haryana Civil Secretariat.

The bomb disposal squad, fire brigade, ambulance, quick reaction teams and the dog squad reached the secretariat premises in the high-security area as soon as police were alerted, officials said.

Last week, on May 22, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had received a similar bomb threat email, prompting the Chandigarh Police to get the court premises evacuated for a brief period. However, it later turned out to be a hoax.

