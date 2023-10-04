Haryana CM gives nod to financial aid for 55 rare diseases

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 3

The Haryana government has provided relief to patients suffering from about 55 rare diseases, including muscular dystrophy. Chief Minister Manohar Lal has approved a proposal to provide monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,750 to such patients in the state and to include them in the Chirayu scheme by giving exemption in the family income limit.

This information was given by Director General of Haryana Health Services, Dr. Sonia Trikha Khullar, at a meeting held with the office-bearers of the Muscular Dystrophy Victims’ Families Association at the Sector 6 office here today.

The office-bearers of the association thanked the Chief Minister for this decision. The registration of the patients suffering from rare diseases was being done by the Health Department, while the monthly financial assistance would be provided by the Services Department. Also, patients who had a Haryana domicile and had been confirmed to have a rare disease by any designated centre of excellence would be included in the Chirayu scheme, under which they would get treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually at government and private hospitals. The family income limit under the scheme would not be applicable to such patients.

Dr Khullar said, as per the instructions of CM Manohar Lal, financial aid of Rs 2,750 would be distributed to the beneficiaries before October 10. The work for the registration of patients suffering from rare diseases was being done in the state. For this, a portal had been started on the website of the Health Department, the login ID of which had been made available to civil surgeons and medical superintendents.

According to an estimate, there are about 700 to 1,000 patients in Haryana who suffering from such rare diseases.

