Haryana CM inaugurates Namo Cricket League

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini appreciated Haryana players who won laurels for the nation in the ongoing Asian Games, while inaugurating the Namo Cricket League at the Tau Devi Lal Cricket Stadium in Sector 3, Panchkula.

“Whether at the Olympics, Paralympics, Asian Games or Commonwealth Games, Haryana athletes have consistently proven that a state may be small in geographical size, but its grit and courage are unmatched,” said Saini.

Advertisement

He further added, “Champions are not nurtured by passion alone, they require nutrition, world-class coaching and reliable institutional backing. In our residential academies, athletes receive a dedicated diet allowance of Rs 500 per day. Over the past 12 years, hundreds of crores have been invested directly into modern sports infrastructure.”

Advertisement

He also highlighted the performance of the Haryana athletes in the ongoing Asian Games and the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where India stood fourth in the overall medal tally with 39 medals (13 gold, 17 silver and 9 bronze). Haryana athletes brought home 11 medals comprising 7 gold, 2 silver and 2 bronze.

Meanwhile, the cricket league was inaugurated with much fanfare today. The winner of the tournament will be awarded Rs 21 lakh, followed by Rs 11 lakh for runners-up, Rs 5 lakh for third position finisher, Rs 2 lakh for fourth position.