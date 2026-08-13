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Home / Chandigarh / Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launches month-long AIDS awareness campaign

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini launches month-long AIDS awareness campaign

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:29 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini lights the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the International Youth Day event in Panchkula on Wednesday.
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Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a statewide HIV/AIDS awareness campaign at the International Youth Day function held here today. The campaign will run across Haryana till October 12.

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Saini, who was chief guest at the event, said Kurukshetra and Kaithal districts have been included among the country’s 15 HIV-safe districts. Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Sumita Misra said Haryana is working towards the “95-95-99” HIV target, with Kurukshetra and Kaithal having achieved “Surakshit 95-95-99” status and Panchkula, Bhiwani and Yamunanagar attaining “Saksham” status.

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Saini announced that ITIs across the state are being upgraded at a cost of around Rs 3,000 crore, with MoUs being signed between industries and training institutions to align skilling with industry requirements. He said more than 2 lakh government jobs have been given in Haryana over the last 11-and-a-half years through a recruitment process without brokers or bribes.

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On employment for those seeking jobs abroad, Saini said the state has enacted legislation against fraudulent agents and set up the Haryana Overseas Cooperation Department, under which candidates are interviewed within the state and sent abroad without charge.

On sports, Saini said Haryana athletes won seven of India’s 13 gold medals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. He said around 2,000 sports nurseries are training over 40,000 young people, and Rs 683 crore in prize money had been given to 16,418 sportspersons in the last over 11 years.

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