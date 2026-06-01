Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to be chief guest at Yoga Day event in Panchkula

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will be the chief guest at the state-level International Yoga Day programme to be held at the Parade Ground, Sector 5, here on June 21. The event will be organised under the theme “Yog Yukt-Nasha Mukt Haryana”.

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A meeting to review preparations and arrangements was held today at the Mini-Secretariat under the joint chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Satpal Sharma and Haryana Yog Aayog Chairman Dr Jaideep Arya. Officials from various departments participated in the meeting.

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The Deputy Commissioner said the state-level programme is being organised jointly by the Haryana Yog Aayog and the AYUSH Department with the support of the district administration. To ensure the smooth conduct of the event, separate nodal officers have been appointed for traffic management, parking and security arrangements. He said the Convention Centre at Red Bishop has been identified as an alternative venue in case of inclement weather.

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The DC added that active participation from all sections of society, including youth, students, women and senior citizens, will be ensured.

Prior to the main event, block-level yoga training programmes were organised till June 13 to promote yoga among the masses and encourage maximum public participation.

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As part of the International Yoga Day celebrations, a marathon will be organised on June 15 from Town Park, Sector 5, to Tau Devi Lal Sports Stadium. Around 2,000 persons are expected to take part in it.

Special yoga sessions for public representatives and senior government officials will be conducted at Parade Ground from June 16 to June 18.

Dr Jaideep Arya said various yoga institutions and social organisations, including Patanjali Yoga Samiti, Bharatiya Yoga Sansthan, Energetic Yoga, Yoga Bharati, Brahmakumaris, Vishwas Foundation, Rotary Club, Bharat Vikas Parishad, several NGOs and market associations, will also participate in the programme.

He said the programme will be held from 6 am to 8 am on June 21, during which a live address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be broadcast.