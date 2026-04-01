Haryana CM Saini releases BJP manifesto for Panchkula civic body polls

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and BJP state president Pandit Mohan Lal Badoli on Wednesday released the party’s manifesto for the MC elections to be held in Panchkula, Ambala, Sonepat, Rewari, Sampla and Uklana at Panchkamal, the BJP state office here.

Advertisement

As many as 21 major promises have been made in the manifesto. The Chief Minister and the BJP’s state president have stated that the party would fulfil each promise 100 per cent.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering during the release of the manifesto, Saini said out of 217 pledges made during the 2024 Assembly elections, the BJP government had fulfilled 63, while work was in progress on the remaining promises. He expressed confidence that the government would fulfil all promises within five years.

Advertisement

Speaking on the municipal body resolution letter, Saini said the triple engine government would work speedily on important points such as making cities green, strengthening the cleanliness campaign, upgrading sewerage, developing modern parks, improving traffic and road infrastructure, empowering street vendors, strengthening security through CCTV network and digitising citizen services.

Speaking about Panchkula, the Chief Minister said Panchkula had witnessed a lot of development after 2014. Every intersection and road in the city was being widened.

Advertisement

The BJP manifesto for Panchkula promises the rehabilitation of Rajiv Colony and Indira Colony residents in 2,100 flats at Kharak Mangoli at a cost of Rs 300 crore. An Integrated Command and Control Centre will be set up at a cost of Rs 280 çrore and the MC building constructed at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

The other key pledges include Rs 200-crore project for excess rainwater management, five STPs of 76 MLD capacity to be built at a cost of Rs 160 crore, strengthening of Sector 31 sewerage system and upgrade of the Nadda chowk at a cost of Rs 10 crore, Rs100 crore for waste collection from houses, waste management, sweeping of roads; and revival of streams and water bodies at a cost of Rs 100 crore. Also, a world-class shooting range and a sports complex will be built at a cost of Rs 170 crore, Rs 80 crore will be spent on constructing a sports complex in Naggal village and Rs 10 crore on a bovine centre (Nandishala).

Two flyovers will be built at Burj Kotian and near the HMT club for a better connectivity of Sectors 2, 3, 4, 5 with Pinjore and Kalka on National Highway 5. A fund of Rs 50 crore will be made available for sector-dividing roads in Panchkula and Rs 40 crore for repair and beautification of the city roads.