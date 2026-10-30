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Home / Chandigarh / Haryana CM Saini to lead Panchkula ‘Run for Unity’ on Oct 31

Haryana CM Saini to lead Panchkula ‘Run for Unity’ on Oct 31

Run to begin at 6.30 am from Shivalik Country Club

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Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini
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Panchkula will host two major state-level events over the next four days, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini leading the “Run for Unity” on October 31 and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla attending a conference of public representatives on November 2.

The “Run for Unity” will begin at 6.30 am from Shivalik Country Club in the Mata Mansa Devi Complex to mark National Unity Day and the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Similar events will be held at all district headquarters across Haryana between 6.30 am and 8 am.

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Pankaj Nain, Special Officer to the Chief Minister for Community Policing and Outreach and Police Commissioner, Panchkula, said the initiative was aimed at bringing the state together and promoting national unity, integrity and brotherhood. The events will be organised under the Haryana Uday initiative, with public representatives or senior administrative officers flagging off the runs in their respective districts.

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Meanwhile, Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvindra Kalyan on Thursday inspected preparations for the Jan Pratinidhi Sammelan scheduled for November 2 at Indradhanush Auditorium in Sector 5.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will attend the inaugural session, while Governor Asim Kumar Ghosh will be the chief guest at the concluding session. Saini, along with serving and former Haryana MLAs, is also expected to participate.

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Kalyan reviewed arrangements for security, seating, registration, the reception of dignitaries, food, refreshments, group photographs and media management. He also inspected accommodation arrangements for delegates at a private hotel in Sector 3.

The conference will mark the beginning of the Haryana Assembly’s Constitution Fortnight, being organised in collaboration with the Lok Sabha. Kalyan said the initiative aimed to raise awareness about constitutional values and strengthen the parliamentary system and democratic traditions.

Assembly Secretary Virender Kumar Dahiya, the Speaker’s adviser Ram Narayan Yadav, Panchkula Additional Deputy Commissioner Vivek Arya and other administrative and police officials were present during the inspection.

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