Haryana CM, Speaker urged to restore travel concession for elderly

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 5

Bharat Hiteshi, Chairman, Hiteshi Foundation, and media in-charge of Senior Citizen Council Panchkula, has urged the Chief Minister and Haryana Assembly Speaker to intervene in the matter of restoring the 50 per cent discount on travel tickets for senior citizens in Railways.

Hiteshi said during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Railways had banned the discount on tickets for senior citizens, due to which even they had to pay the full fare for the journey. For a long time now, there has been a demand from the senior citizens to restore the facility. About 7 crore senior citizens have travelled in Railways from March 2020 to 2023 and were deprived of the exemption in travel charges, he added.

He appealed to the Railway Minister, Ashvini Vaishnav, to resume the exemption facility given to the senior citizens as the latter had to face a lot of difficulties due to its non-availability. He said there are thousands of senior citizens living in Panchkula.

#Panchkula