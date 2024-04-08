Haryana CM to canvass for city BJP candidate

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 7

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini will campaign for the BJP’s Chandigarh Lok Sabha candidate. He told this to party’s city president Jitender Pal Malhotra and general secretaries Hukam Chand and Amit Jindal during a meeting at his residence today.

In a statement, Malhotra said during the meeting, preparations for the LS poll were discussed in detail with the CM, who also gave suggestions in this regard.

Malhotra said the city unit’s public contact campaign was underway at all booths. “The BJP will win the UT seat with record votes. There is enthusiasm among people because apart from Ram Mandir and removal of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, a lot of development works were done across the country,” he said. Many star campaigners of the party would visit Chandigarh to campaign for the local candidate, party leaders said.

