Haryana CM to launch Rs 75-cr projects in Panchkula today

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 17

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate various projects in the district and lay stones of others through a scheduled videoconference tomorrow. These projects, with a total estimated expenditure of over Rs 75 crore, encompass a range of developmental initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and public services in the district.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Soni said the CM would lay the foundation stone of Shri Mata Mansa Devi Government Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 2219.15 lakh. He would also lay the foundation stone of State Library Building to come up in Sector 5 for around Rs 2.98 crore.

Khattar will also lay the foundation stone of solar-powered integrated micro irrigation (IMI) schemes in the areas of Kuhal villages, including Taprian Kandaiwala, Kaimbwala, Khairwali Parwala and Lashkariwala, in Barwala block. These projects, which aim at enhancing irrigation techniques, would be carried out at an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore.

The CM will inaugurate the newly constructed building of Government High School, Raipur Rani.

