Haryana CM transfers SE of Municipal Corporation

Tribune News Service

Ambala, September 17

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered the transfer of the Superintending Engineer of Municipal Corporation Ambala during his Jan Samvad programme in Ambala City on Sunday evening.

An elected member of the Municipal Corporation had raised the issue of commercial complexes being run in residential areas like Prem Nagar and police lines, among others, and alleged the MC officials have been minting money.

The CM said the government is preparing a policy regarding such buildings and directed the MC officials to stop the construction work until the policy is prepared. He asked the SE about the irregularity and the allegations. After the SE failed to give a satisfactory reply, the CM ordered his transfer.

Earlier, the CM attended a mega health camp at MM Super-Speciality Hospital on the occasion of PM's birthday. In his address, he said, “The state government has been running different schemes for the welfare of people.”

