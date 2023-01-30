Haryana eves thrash Chandigarh by 9 wickets

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 29

Chandigarh suffered a nine-wicket defeat against Haryana in their last league match of the Senior Women’s ODI Trophy at Mumbai.

Batting first, Chandigarh batters collapsed for 129 runs in 41 overs. Opener Monika Pandey (59) was the top scorer for the side, while eight batters failed to touch the double-figure mark. Triveni Vashisht took three wickets, while Priyanka Sharma and Shweta Sharma shared two each.

In reply, Haryana surpassed the target with the help of unbeaten Reema Sisodia (64) and Sheetal Rana (38).

#Cricket #Mumbai