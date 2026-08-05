Haryana forms panel to strengthen sewer safety measures

The Public Health Engineering Department has constituted a high-level monitoring committee comprising senior officers to strengthen safety measures during sewer works across Haryana.

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The committee has been tasked with ensuring strict compliance with prescribed safety protocols and preventing the recurrence of sewer-related accidents.

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An official spokesperson of the department said the committee would comprise the Chief Engineer at Headquarters, the Superintending Engineer of the concerned Public Health Engineering Circle and the Executive Engineer of the respective division.

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The department has assigned inspection responsibilities to senior officers. Chief Engineer Pradeep Kumar will oversee the Hisar and Jind circles; Rajeev Batish will monitor Ambala and Kaithal; Rajesh Bansal will inspect Sirsa and Bhiwani; Shailendra Singh will oversee Jhajjar and Narnaul; T.R. Panwar will monitor Rohtak and Rewari; D.K. Saini will inspect Karnal and Sonepat; and Jaswant Singh will oversee the Palwal and Gurugram Public Health Engineering circles.

The committee will undertake periodic field visits to the assigned circles to verify compliance with prescribed safety standards, ensure the use of mandatory safety equipment and assess adherence to operational guidelines during sewer works.

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Any deficiency or negligence detected during inspections will be addressed immediately through appropriate corrective measures.

The committee will submit its inspection reports to the Chief Engineer, Haryana. The reports will subsequently be placed before Public Health Engineering and Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa to enable prompt decisions aimed at further strengthening the safety mechanism.