DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana forms panel to strengthen sewer safety measures

Haryana forms panel to strengthen sewer safety measures

Senior officers to inspect 14 engineering circles and ensure compliance with safety protocols

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:40 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock
Advertisement

The Public Health Engineering Department has constituted a high-level monitoring committee comprising senior officers to strengthen safety measures during sewer works across Haryana.

Advertisement

The committee has been tasked with ensuring strict compliance with prescribed safety protocols and preventing the recurrence of sewer-related accidents.

Advertisement

An official spokesperson of the department said the committee would comprise the Chief Engineer at Headquarters, the Superintending Engineer of the concerned Public Health Engineering Circle and the Executive Engineer of the respective division.

Advertisement

The department has assigned inspection responsibilities to senior officers. Chief Engineer Pradeep Kumar will oversee the Hisar and Jind circles; Rajeev Batish will monitor Ambala and Kaithal; Rajesh Bansal will inspect Sirsa and Bhiwani; Shailendra Singh will oversee Jhajjar and Narnaul; T.R. Panwar will monitor Rohtak and Rewari; D.K. Saini will inspect Karnal and Sonepat; and Jaswant Singh will oversee the Palwal and Gurugram Public Health Engineering circles.

The committee will undertake periodic field visits to the assigned circles to verify compliance with prescribed safety standards, ensure the use of mandatory safety equipment and assess adherence to operational guidelines during sewer works.

Advertisement

Any deficiency or negligence detected during inspections will be addressed immediately through appropriate corrective measures.

The committee will submit its inspection reports to the Chief Engineer, Haryana. The reports will subsequently be placed before Public Health Engineering and Public Works Minister Ranbir Gangwa to enable prompt decisions aimed at further strengthening the safety mechanism.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts