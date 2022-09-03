Haryana Government offers Rs 25K initial relief to Panchkula fire victims

Panchkula, September 2
The Haryana Government today announced an initial relief of Rs 25,000 each to the affected shopkeepers.
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who met shopkeepers affected by the fire, expressed grief at the loss of property and said the government would extend all help to the shopkeepers.
He promised financial assistance to the affected shopkeepers through the Mukhyamantri Vyapari Kshatipurti Beema Yojana. The assistance would be given after assessing the damage. Khattar said under the scheme, insurance was provided to traders in case of loss of property. Further, financial assistance was provided in case of theft of goods and loss due to fire, etc.
