Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya offers prayers at Saketri temple, greets people on Mahashivratri

Panchkula, February 18
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, along with his family, offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the ancient Shiva temple in Saketri on the occasion of Mahashivratri here today. His wife Vasantha Bandaru also participated in the puja.
Bandaru Dattatreya greeted people on the occasion and prayed to Lord Shiva for the progress of the state. He said if people of all sections of Haryana work together for its progress, the state would touch great heights. He said today Haryana was number one state in the country in several fields. The day was not far when Haryana would become the leading state of the country in every field.
KD Sharma, president of the Shiv Mandir Trust, presented a memento of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to the Governor.
Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh, SDM Mamta Sharma and temple trust members Dharmesh Narang, Kashmir, Chandra Mohan were also present on the occasion.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre to clear entire GST dues worth Rs 16,982 crore to states
Cuts tax on liquid jaggery, rationalises fee for delayed fil...
Get poll-ready, voters will decide real Sena: Uddhav
Day later, addresses party cadre