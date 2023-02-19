Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya offers prayers at Saketri temple, greets people on Mahashivratri

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 18

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, along with his family, offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the ancient Shiva temple in Saketri on the occasion of Mahashivratri here today. His wife Vasantha Bandaru also participated in the puja.

Flow of devotion Milk being offered to Lord Shiva at the temple in Panchkula.

Bandaru Dattatreya greeted people on the occasion and prayed to Lord Shiva for the progress of the state. He said if people of all sections of Haryana work together for its progress, the state would touch great heights. He said today Haryana was number one state in the country in several fields. The day was not far when Haryana would become the leading state of the country in every field.

KD Sharma, president of the Shiv Mandir Trust, presented a memento of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to the Governor.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sumer Pratap Singh, SDM Mamta Sharma and temple trust members Dharmesh Narang, Kashmir, Chandra Mohan were also present on the occasion.