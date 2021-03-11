Haryana Govt honours ITBP IG Ishwar Singh Duhan

Chandigarh, August 14
The Haryana Government has awarded the Ati Utkrisht Seva Padak to Ishwar Singh Duhan, Inspector General, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), on the occasion of Independence Day for services rendered by him.
He is heading ITBP’s Basic Training Centre in Bhanu, near Chandigarh, after having put in 36 years of service in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, North-East, anti-naxal operations and ITBP Headquarters in Delhi.
