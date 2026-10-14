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Home / Chandigarh / Haryana Govt nod for upgrade of Panchkula vet hospital

Haryana Govt nod for upgrade of Panchkula vet hospital

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:01 AM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has approved a comprehensive upgrade of the Pet Animal Medical Centre (PAMC) in Panchkula.

The upgrade will include advanced diagnostic equipment, a modern animal ambulance and renovation of the hospital building.

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The decision was taken at the 8th meeting of the Governing Council of the Pet Animal Health Society (PAHS), chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi on Tuesday.

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The discussions focused on making specialised veterinary treatment more accessible, affordable and efficient.

The governing council approved the introduction of an electrocardiogram (ECG) machine and rapid diagnostic testing facilities for canine distemper, parvovirus, leptospirosis and blood-borne infections.

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An annual allocation of Rs 1 lakh has been proposed for procuring rapid diagnostic kits.

The council also approved the repair and renovation of the Pet Animal Medical Centre building, which has been providing veterinary services since 2009.

To improve accessibility, particularly for large, injured and immobile animals, the council cleared the installation of a 10-passenger lift connecting the hospital’s floors.

The lift is expected to facilitate access to the ophthalmology and diagnostic units located on the first floor of the centre.

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