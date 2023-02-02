Haryana govt official jumps off from 9th floor of Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh, hospitalised

ANI
Chandigarh, February 2
The Haryana Police on Thursday said that a state government official jumped off the ninth floor of the Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh.
"After receiving the information, we immediately reached the Civil Secretariat with the SHO and have started the investigation. The injured was taken to the hospital before we could reach there. We have initiated the probe and have found that he jumped from the ninth floor," Investigation Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurmukh Singh said.
He further said that the injured has been identified as Mandeep Kumar, who was posted in Panchkula. "He was recently promoted and previously, he was in the Directorate of Agriculture Department," he added.
The investigation into the matter is underway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
RBI asks banks about exposure to Adani group firms
Overseas ramifications as Boris Johnson’s brother quits link...
Adani-Hindenburg issue rocks Parliament; Congress-led Opposition seeks JPC or SC-monitored probe
Both Houses adjourned for the day amid uproar over Adani iss...
J-K police arrest govt employee involved in twin blasts in Jammu’s Narwal; recover perfume IED from him
DGP said Arif was being handled by a Pak-based LeT terrorist...
Delhi excise policy: Part of 'scam' kickbacks used in AAP's Goa election campaign, claims ED
CM Kejriwal says all the cases filed by ED are fake and they...
CBI registers preliminary enquiry against Jalandhar police commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal
IPS officer has been accused of corruption and misconduct du...