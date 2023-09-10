Haryana Govt pays its share for Metro DPR

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

The tricity Metro rail project, eagerly awaited by residents, is making progress as both the Haryana and Punjab governments have now contributed their respective share of money for preparing a detailed project report (DPR).

In a bid to expedite the process, the Haryana Government today paid Rs 1.37 crore as its share for the preparation of the DPR. The Punjab Government’s had paid an identical amount to the UT Administration on August 25.

According to a senior official of the UT Administration, Rail India Technical and Economic Service Limited (RITES), the agency responsible for formulating the comprehensive mobility plan for the tricity, is set to submit an inception report later this month. The report will undergo a thorough analysis. Any suggestions or objections that emerge from this review will be incorporated into the Alternative Analysis Report (AAR) before the final drafting of the DPR, he added.

The funding structure for the entire Metro project was devised to be shared by states (20%), the Central Government (20%) and a lending agency (remaining 60%). The tentative cost of the comprehensive Metro project stands at approximately Rs 10,570 crore.

In July, the UT Administration had taken the step of engaging all stakeholders, including Haryana and Punjab, in the preparation of the AAR and the DPR for the Metro project, aligning with the guidelines set by the Government of India.

The Unified Metro Transportation Authority (UMTA), comprising 23 members, convened on July 18 and approved the Tricity Metro Project, expanding its scope for the first phase from 66 to 77 km.

This initial phase will commence from Parol in New Chandigarh (Mohali) and extend to Panchkula extension in Sector 20. In a development set for realisation between 2027 and 2037, three routes are proposed for the first phase.

The second phase, anticipated after 2037, envisions additional routes connecting various key locations in the tricity. Both phases primarily consist of overground Metro lines, designed to enhance regional connectivity.