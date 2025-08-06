DT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana govt reconstitutes Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula

Haryana govt reconstitutes Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula

The tenure of the board is for a period of three years, effective until August 3, 2028
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:17 AM Aug 06, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
The Government of Haryana has reconstituted the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Board, Panchkula, with immediate effect, under Section 4 of the Haryana Shri Mata Mansa Devi Shrine Act, 1991. The new board was notified by the Urban Local Bodies Department, Committee-II Branch.

As per the notification dated August 4, the Chief Minister of Haryana will serve as the board chairman, while the Urban Local Bodies Minister will be its vice-chairman. Other official members include the Chief Secretary, the Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Haryana, Urban Local Bodies Department, and the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Chief Administrator of the shrine board, who will act as the member secretary.

The notification also lists nine non-official members, including former MLA Gian Chand Gupta, MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, Panchkula Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal, and other prominent citizens from Panchkula, Kalka, Ambala, and Chandigarh. Besides, Ishwar Jindal and Dr Puneet Bedi — have been appointed as associate members of the board.

These appointments are for a period of three years, effective until August 3, 2028. The notification was issued by Vikas Gupta, Commissioner and Secretary to the Government of Haryana, and forwarded for publication in the official gazette.

