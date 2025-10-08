Fresh details have emerged following the tragic death of Inspector General of Police Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide at his Sector-11 residence on Tuesday afternoon. According to police sources, a detailed eight-page suicide note and a separate half-page will were found, specifying that all material assets be bequeathed to his wife, Amneet P Kumar, an IAS officer.

The note chronicles Kumar’s professional journey, marked by recurring transfers, unfulfilled career aspirations, and repeated complaints of caste bias. In the note, Kumar referenced significant incidents dating back to 2021, including filing a writ against a senior officer for discrimination and protesting his 2023 transfer to IG (Home Guards), which he argued was not a cadre post. Though he received a mainstream posting as IGP, Rohtak Range, in April 2024, he was transferred again within months to IG, Police Training College, Sunaria, Rohtak, on September 29, a move that he expressed discontent over in the note.

His formal complaints included allegations against senior officials and efforts involving National Commission for Scheduled Castes, reflecting his enduring sense of injustice.

Family’s return and forensic procedure

On Wednesday afternoon, Amneet P Kumar returned from Japan and went straight to her official Sector-24 residence, where she received solidarity from UT Chief Secretary H Rajesh Prasad and SSP Kanwardeep Kaur. Then, SSP Kaur and Amneet proceeded to the Sector-11 home to retrieve Kumar’s remaining belongings, including his laptop, in Amneet’s presence, before heading to GMSH-16 for body identification with Amneet’s brother, Amit Rattan Kotfatta.

The post-mortem duties, overseen by a medical board from GMCH-32 and GMSH-16, were delayed due to Amneet’s late arrival. The post-mortem examination will be conducted on Thursday morning, followed by cremation after the return of their elder daughter from the US.

Rohtak case not mentioned, clarify police

Amid speculation linking Kumar’s suicide to the arrest of ASI Sushil Kumar in an extortion case, the police have clarified that this incident was not mentioned in the suicide note. Kumar’s subordinate, ASI Sushil Kumar, has been booked for allegedly soliciting bribes using Kumar’s name, but investigators stress that Kumar himself referenced only longstanding grievances in the note and did not cite recent events as triggers.

Crime scene analysis and last moments

According to police reports, Kumar shot himself in the right temple, with the bullet travelling diagonally out of his left ear and embedding itself in a plywood wall. At the time of the incident, his daughter and two domestic staff members were present in the house. Before retiring to the basement, he instructed the staff not to disturb him. Investigations revealed that Kumar used his PSO’s revolver, not his own service weapon, which might have been left in his care during station leave. Meanwhile, Amneet, who was abroad, instructed her daughter to check on her father after repeated unanswered calls, leading to the discovery of his body and an alert to emergency services around 1.30 pm on Tuesday afternoon.

CFSL footage and community reaction

The Central Forensic Science Laboratory documented footage of the suicide note beside Kumar’s body, supporting the case for suicide. Friends and batchmates described Kumar as cheerful and healthy at a recent event, underscoring the shock at his passing. Authorities continue their investigation, while the family prepares for the last rites.