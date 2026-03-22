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Home / Chandigarh / Haryana log win in Khelo Masters National Games

Haryana log win in Khelo Masters National Games

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:15 AM Mar 22, 2026 IST
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Women participate in the 1500m race meet during the 5th Khelo Masters National Games in Chandigarh on Saturday.
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In the 5th Khelo Masters National Games, the men's team of Haryana defeated Himachal Pradesh 28-31 in basketball, while Punjab moved ahead by defeating Delhi. Kerala marched into the next round by defeating Punjab.

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In the women's category, Haryana defeated Chandigarh 23-17 and Maharashtra posted a 23-19 win over Himachal. Punjab men's hockey team recorded a marginal 3-2 win over Chandigarh, while Tamil Nadu defeated Delhi 4-2. Haryana moved ahead by defeating Himachal, and Maharashtra defeated Karnataka 2-1.

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