Haryana log win in Khelo Masters National Games

In the 5th Khelo Masters National Games, the men's team of Haryana defeated Himachal Pradesh 28-31 in basketball, while Punjab moved ahead by defeating Delhi. Kerala marched into the next round by defeating Punjab.

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In the women's category, Haryana defeated Chandigarh 23-17 and Maharashtra posted a 23-19 win over Himachal. Punjab men's hockey team recorded a marginal 3-2 win over Chandigarh, while Tamil Nadu defeated Delhi 4-2. Haryana moved ahead by defeating Himachal, and Maharashtra defeated Karnataka 2-1.

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