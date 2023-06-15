Haryana Man booked for Rs 25L fraud

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: A Kurukshetra resident has been booked for cheating a woman of Rs 25 lakh. The complainant alleged Sarabjit Singh and others duped her of Rs 25 lakh on the pretext of sending her son to Portugal. A case under Sections 406, 420, 120-B of the IPC and Section 24 of the Immigration Act has been registered at the Sector 26 police station. TNS

Card swapped, man loses Rs 20K

Chandigarh: A Daria resident lost Rs 20,000 in a card swapping incident. Complainant Banarsi Dass claimed an unidentified person swapped his debit card at an ATM in Daria and later withdrew cash from his account. A case has been registered. TNS

Three booked for abetting suicide

Chandigarh: Air Force Sergeant Swarup Dalal’s wife and two others have been booked for abetting his suicide at the Air Force Station, Behlana, on June 10. West Bengal resident Shyamal Mondal claimed Dalal’s wife Sumona Ghosh and two of her relatives — Sandhya Dass and Samir Kumar — had been harassing his brother-in-law, forcing him to take own life. A case has been registered. TNS

Vanya wins tennis bronze

Chandigarh: Vanya Arora, a trainee of the CLTA, has bagged bronze in the girls’ U-19 singles event of the ongoing 66th National School Games being organised in Delhi. Vanya, who is 13th seed, defeated fourth seed Chandigarh’s Harleen Kaur Dhanda 6-4 and Kumkum Kumari of Delhi 6-2 on her way to claim third position.