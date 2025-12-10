Haryana Medical Council gets new chairperson after 10-month vacancy
Senior medical practitioner Dr Satish Khattar was appointed the new chairperson of the Haryana Medical Council
The state government has appointed senior medical practitioner, Dr Satish Khattar as the new chairperson of the Haryana Medical Council, ending a vacancy of nearly ten months.
Khattar, a resident of Karnal, brings prior experience to the role, having earlier served as a member of the council. According to officials, his extensive understanding of the council’s functioning, regulatory procedures and disciplinary framework played a key role in his selection. His appointment comes at a crucial time, as several administrative matters had experienced delays amid the absence of a full-time chairperson. The council is responsible for the registration of medical practitioners, oversight of professional conduct and implementation of regulatory norms.
