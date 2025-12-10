Haryana Medical Council gets new chairperson after 10-month vacancy

The state government has appointed senior medical practitioner, Dr Satish Khattar as the new chairperson of the Haryana Medical Council, ending a vacancy of nearly ten months.

Khattar, a resident of Karnal, brings prior experience to the role, having earlier served as a member of the council. According to officials, his extensive understanding of the council’s functioning, regulatory procedures and disciplinary framework played a key role in his selection. His appointment comes at a crucial time, as several administrative matters had experienced delays amid the absence of a full-time chairperson. The council is responsible for the registration of medical practitioners, oversight of professional conduct and implementation of regulatory norms.

