Haryana education minister launches 50 incubation centres

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, August 23

Haryana is doing an excellent work in the field of vocational education across the country. Under the National Education Policy-2020, an outline is being prepared to start vocational courses from Class VI. At present, such courses are being available from Class IX.

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal stated this while addressing a Tech-B placement programme organised by the Haryana School Education Project Council and Samagra Shiksha, in collaboration with HCL Technology, in Panchkula today.

Kanwar Pal also inaugurated 50 incubation centres (Daksh Kendra) in government senior secondary schools of the state set up at a cost of more than Rs 18 crore. The minister also interacted with the children of incubation centres of Panchkula and Yamuna Nagar on this occasion.

The minister said this year, 5,715 students appeared for the Tech-B programme, of which 1,254 have passed and 456 got selected. As many as 263 students expressed their willingness to work with the HCL company. — TNS