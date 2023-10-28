Haryana Open: Akshay Sharma in lead

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, October 27

Chandigarh’s Akshay Sharma shot the week’s lowest score of 7-under 65 to take a two-stroke lead at a total of 15-under 201, while Jairaj Singh Sandhu (68), another Chandigarh-based player, occupied second place at the Haryana Open, held at Panchkula Golf Club. The duo of Honey Baisoya (66) and Abhinav Lohan (69) were contenders heading into Round 4 in joint third position at 204. Yuvraj Singh Sandhu in sixth place at 10-under 206 and Angad Cheema in tied 10th at 8-under 208 were the other two Chandigarh players in the top-10. TATA Steel PGTI Ranking Leader Om Prakash Chouhan (71) was tied for 10th too.

#Panchkula