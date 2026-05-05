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Home / Chandigarh / Haryana power employee jumps to death from 8th floor of Secretariat

Haryana power employee jumps to death from 8th floor of Secretariat

CBI had called Balwant for questioning in the IDFC First Bank scam

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:02 AM May 05, 2026 IST
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A 44-year-old employee of Haryana Power Corporation Limited (HPGCL) allegedly jumped from the eighth floor of the Haryana Secretariat building here on Monday.

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The deceased has been identified as Balwant Singh, a resident of Panchkula and native of Jhajjar in Haryana. He was reportedly under the radar of investigating agencies in the Rs 590-crore IDFC Bank fraud. He was working as an accounts officer in the HPGCL.

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According to sources, Balwant obtained a visitors’ pass to enter the building and jumped from the eighth floor in the afternoon.

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“He allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of the Haryana Civil Secretariat. He had entered the Secretariat using a visitors’ pass at 10.30 am,” said a source.

The onlookers informed the ambulance service and he was rushed to the nearby hospital. The doctor reportedly declared him dead on arrival. The body was shifted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, for a post-mortem examination.

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In February, the secretary of an IAS officer had jumped from the seventh floor of the Haryana Secretariat building. The victim, Ganesh Arora, served as Special Senior Secretary to IAS officer Hitesh Meena.

The CBI had called Balwant for questioning on Monday in the IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank scam. He reportedly met a few people in the secretariat before jumping to death.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said several senior officials and individuals linked to the government were involved in the alleged misappropriation of government funds deposited in three banks, yet no action was being taken against them. Owing to the lack of appropriate action, lower-level employees were under immense pressure and losing their lives, he added.

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