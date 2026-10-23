Haryana power employees call off strike, police step up restoration efforts in Panchkula

With a two-day strike by Haryana power employees disrupting electricity supply in parts of Panchkula and affecting water supply, the police stepped in to help restore power, deploying personnel at 19 substations across the district.

Restoration work is expected to resume shortly following the withdrawal of the strike late Friday evening.

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Related news: Haryana power employees call off strike after govt addresses concern over parallel distribution licence

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The employees called off their agitation after talks with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Energy Minister Anil Vij, agreeing to resume duties immediately. The move is expected to facilitate the restoration of disrupted services and ease the inconvenience faced by residents.

The strike, which began on Thursday, prompted the district administration to activate emergency arrangements as complaints of power cuts emerged from several areas. Sector 25 was among the affected localities, while pockets of other sectors also reported disruptions. The outages added to residents’ difficulties by affecting water supply.

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According to DCP Aditi Singh, police and administration teams coordinated efforts to restore electricity in several areas, including the Industrial Area, Sector 26, Sector 25 Market, Sector 21 and Sector 5. Police personnel were deployed at 19 substations to coordinate with electricity officials, facilitate restoration work and respond to disruptions.

Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain said the police were working closely with the district administration to minimise public inconvenience and help maintain essential services during the strike.

The district administration had set up a control room at the Deputy Commissioner’s Camp Office in Sector 1 on October 22 to coordinate the response to power disruptions, law-and-order issues and security concerns at critical power installations. The control room was scheduled to remain operational until October 24 or until normalcy was restored, whichever was later.

Residents can contact the District Control Room at 0172-2585777 for matters requiring administrative intervention.

The strike was called by electricity employees to oppose the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission’s decision to grant a parallel power distribution licence to Eleven Power Private Limited for Gurugram and Nuh districts. The employees feared the move would pave the way for privatisation and adversely affect their interests.

Following Friday’s meeting, the state government reiterated its opposition to parallel electricity distribution licences and said it would pursue legal remedies against the commission’s order. The government also agreed to take appropriate action under the Electricity Act, 2003, while discussions on the employees’ remaining demands are scheduled to continue at a meeting on November 3.

With the strike withdrawn and employees set to resume work, the administration’s immediate priority is to restore normal electricity supply in the affected areas and address the resulting impact on water supply and other essential services.