Haryana, Punjab girls advance in roller hockey meet

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 16

Telangana, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu girls won their respective league matches in the girls’ junior roller hockey event, during the ongoing 61st National Skating Championship here.

Tamil Nadu logged a 6-2 win over Uttar Pradesh, while Telangana defeated Karnataka 2-1. Andhra Pradesh girls displayed exceptional skill and strength as they secured a commanding 12-1 win against Kerala.

Haryana eves recorded a 10-0 win over Maharashtra. Punjab also showcased their strength on the rink, securing a commendable 7-1 win over Jammu & Kashmir.

In the women’s senior category, Tamil Nadu defeated Andhra Pradesh 6-1 and Chandigarh overpowered Punjab 8-1, while in the mixed junior category, Haryana defeated Andhra Pradesh 13-2, Uttar Pradesh ousted Maharashtra 9-0, Kerala triumphed over Telangana 7-2 and Tamil Nadu overpowered Jammu & Kashmir 7-1.

In the men masters’ event, Jammu & Kashmir defeated Chandigarh 9-3. In the boys’ junior event, Chandigarh defeated Uttar Pradesh 8-0 and Haryana overpowered Gujarat 29-0. Earlier, Chandigarh defeated Maharashtra 29-1 in the men seniors category and blanked Karnataka 9-0 in the junior boys category in Pool A matches. In Pool C matches, Himachal Pradesh beat Haryana 3-2 in the men seniors category.

#Andhra Pradesh #Hockey #Karnataka #Tamil Nadu #Telangana #Uttar Pradesh