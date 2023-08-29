Haryana Roadways bus runs over pillion rider

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 28

A youth riding pillion on a motorcycle died after being crushed under the wheels of a Haryana Roadways bus in Sector 17 last night.

The victim, identified as Mohit Verma, is survived by his mother and two sisters. He was the sole breadwinner of his family.

Verma along with his friend was on his way from Sector 42 to his home in Ramgarh, Haryana, when the mishap took place. He was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, in a private vehicle, where he was declared brought dead.

One of his relatives said he worked at an optical shop in Panchkula. “His father passed away a few years ago and he was the only earning member of his family,” he said. The bus was impounded and the police have registered a case at Sector 17 police station.

Hit by car, Auto driver injured

An auto driver was injured after his vehicle was hit by a car at Shastri Nagar light point. The victim, Shankar Bhagat, who sustained injuries, was rushed to GMCH, Sector 32. The car was being driven by Shanshan of Saketri. A case has been registered. He was arrested and later released on bail.