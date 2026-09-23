Haryana SC Commission chief reviews pilot training facilities at Pinjore

Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Banto Kataria on Tuesday inspected the Haryana Institute of Civil Aviation at Pinjore Civil Aerodrome and reviewed training arrangements and facilities for trainee pilots.

She interacted with the trainee pilots and sought details about their training, education, accommodation, food and other facilities. She also heard their concerns, difficulties and grievances.

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She sought information from officials about the functioning of the institute, training programmes and amenities available to the students.

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Banto Kataria stressed that every student undergoing education and training should be treated with equality, dignity and respect and should not be denied any facility to which they were entitled. She emphasised the need for a safe, dignified and non-discriminatory environment at the institute.

She said the Haryana State Commission for Scheduled Castes was committed to safeguarding the rights of Scheduled Caste members and ensuring justice and equal opportunities. She added that the Commission would take due cognisance of the information shared by the students and take appropriate steps as required.