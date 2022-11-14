Haryana score 249/7 vs Punjab

Chandigarh, November 13
Lokesh Beniwal and Rudraksh Narwal scored half centuries to help Haryana score 249/7 against Punjab on the opening day of the final match of the 2nd Balramji Das Tandon Multi-Day Cricket Tournament at the Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park, today.
After putting to bat first, Haryana posted 249 runs. Beniwal (92) missed his century by just eight runs. His innings included 16 boundaries, while Narwal scored 87 off 108 balls, with 12 boundaries and three sixes. Rahul Maurya (3/44) took three wickets for the bowling side.
