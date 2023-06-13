Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta launches Rs 3.5-crore road recarpeting

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, June 12

Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta launched the recarpeting work of a 3.6-km-long road from the Barwala bus stand to the Dera Bassi border today.

The project, which will cost Rs 3.50 crore, aims at improving connectivity and offering smooth ride to commuters. It is expected to be completed in around six months.

In his address, Gupta emphasised the benefits that would arise from the project for both local residents and those travelling on the route. He informed the gathering that nearly Rs 28 crore had been sanctioned for construction of eight roads in the area and the work would begin soon.

Demolition drive

To combat illegal construction activities, a campaign was launched to demolish five development and construction plans in the Barwala area. The proceedings were conducted in the presence of District Town Planner Jaideep (Duty Magistrate).