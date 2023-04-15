Haryana Speaker inaugurates cattle shed at Kot village

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 14

Taking another step towards realising the dream of making the district stray cattle-free, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta today inaugurated a newly constructed shed at Kot village in the district.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said two prestigious projects were launched at the village today on the occasion of Baisakhi. One being the cattle shed and the other a temple. He said about 2,000 cows would be taken care of at the cattle shed. Gupta performed ‘bhumi pujan’ of Bharat Mata temple to be built at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore at the village. He said the temple would be the second biggest temple in the country after Haridwar, and people from far and wide would visit it. The temple would be ready in about a year and a half, he added.

Gupta said he had given seven concerns to make Panchkula clean, beautiful and green, which also included making it free of stray animals. He said stray and destitute cows would be looked after and nurtured at the cattle shed. He said cows get injured on being hit by vehicles on the road and when they go to the fields, they destroy ripe crops of farmers causing losses.

Earlier, the MLA also paid floral tributes to the architect of the Constitution, Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, on his birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal congratulated the villagers on the inauguration of the cattle shed and the ‘bhumi pujan’ of Bharat Mata Temple at Kot. He said the execution of both these projects was held with the MC.