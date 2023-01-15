Haryana Speaker reiterates commitment to protect cows

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, January 14

While reiterating his commitment for the protection and conservation of cows, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said it would be ensured that no cow roams around on Panchkula roads. He said a new cow shed had been constructed to provide shelter to stray cattle. Apart from this, a “nandi shala” was also being built in Kot village.

Gupta was addressing a programme organised on the occasion of Makar Sankranti at Gauvansh Sevadham here today.

While greeting people on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, Gupta said he had taken a resolution to make Panchkula free from stray cattle. In the past few years, gaushalas such as Kamdhenu Gaushala, Mata Mansa Devi Gaudham and Madhav Gaushala in Sukhdarshanpur had been established where stray cattle were being provided shelter.

While appreciating Gauvansh Seva Dham in providing necessary treatment and shelter to cattle suffering from lumpy skin disease, he said cattle not only in Haryana but also in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and several other states of the country were affected from lumpy skin disease.

Gupta also honoured a team of doctors of Gauvan Dham and Gau Rakshaks and also distributed blankets among women serving cattle. Later, he also went around Gauvan Dham and took stock of the facilities being provided to the cattle. He also offered jaggery to cows and performed a havan.

Senior RSS Pracharak Premji Goyal said he had the privilege of visiting 313 gaushalas across the country. There was awareness among people about the protection and conservation of cows and new gaushalas were being constructed at several places in the country.