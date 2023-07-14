Haryana Speaker to hold Janata Darbar in Panchkula on July 21

Panchkula, July 13
To address the problems being faced by residents of Sector 1 to 20, a Janata Darbar will be organised at PWD rest house in Sector 1 on July 21 under the chairmanship of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.
During the programme, various officers of the district administration would be present to listen to the grievances of the residents and resolve these. “The city residents can highlight their concerns, grievances and give suggestions to the administration,” the official said. The aims was to promote transparency, accountability and efficient governance.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Monsoon fury: Raging Yamuna floods key Delhi areas; Red Fort, schools shut; traffic affected
Flows 3m above danger level; 3 water plants shut, supply dow...
Tourists evacuated from Chandratal
PRTC bus driver’s body found
MoD clears proposal to purchase 26 Rafale Marine jets, 3 Scorpene subs
PM Modi in France, deals to figure during talks with Macron
Visit will provide fresh impetus to ties with France, says Modi
france agrees to use unified payments interface