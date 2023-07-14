Haryana Speaker to hold Janata Darbar in Panchkula on July 21

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, July 13

To address the problems being faced by residents of Sector 1 to 20, a Janata Darbar will be organised at PWD rest house in Sector 1 on July 21 under the chairmanship of Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta.

During the programme, various officers of the district administration would be present to listen to the grievances of the residents and resolve these. “The city residents can highlight their concerns, grievances and give suggestions to the administration,” the official said. The aims was to promote transparency, accountability and efficient governance.

