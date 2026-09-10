Haryana State Vigilance arrests man in Rs 150 crore Kotak Mahindra Bank scam

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Panchkula, on Thursday arrested one Samar Mohan Ranga, in the Kotak Mahindra Bank scam case where funds amounting to Rs 150 crore of the Municipal Corporation were allegedly diverted.

The accused is a resident of Mohali, Punjab. He was arrested and produced at the District Courts, Panchkula. The court sent him to two days of police custody.

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The case pertains to financial irregularities involving Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDRs) and bank accounts held by the Panchkula Municipal Corporation at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sector 11, Panchkula. Investigations revealed a significant discrepancy in the amounts recorded in the bank's books versus the Municipal Corporation's records.

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A comparison of the Corporation's records with the details provided by the bank uncovered several serious inconsistencies. Bank records indicated that the amounts for certain FDRs had not been deposited, even though these were listed in the Municipal Corporation's official records.

So far, nine individuals have been arrested in the case during the investigation. The charge sheet against them was submitted before the court on June 22.

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Ranga had been absconding. According to the investigation, the accused is alleged to have played a role in the embezzlement of public funds by colluding with officials and employees of Kotak Mahindra Bank to unauthorisedly transfer approximately Rs 5.19 crore of government money from the Panchkula Municipal Corporation's bank account to a joint account held by himself and his wife, Neha Samar Ranga.

A case was registered at the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau Police Station, Sector 17, Panchkula.