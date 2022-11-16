Haryana win U-16 title

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 15

Haryana defeated Punjab by an innings and 16 runs to win the 2nd Balramji Das Tandon Inter State U-16 Multi Days Cricket Tournament played at Mahajan Cricket Ground, IT Park.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur tries his hands at batting at the venue of a cricket tournament in Chandigarh. RAVI KUMAR

The Punjab lads were bundled out for 156 runs on the final day. Aditya Sharma (4/42) and Parish Dhillon (4/42) were the main wicket takers. Rahul Sharma (55) was the top scorer for his side.

In reply to Haryana’s 266 runs in the first innings, Punjab were reduced to 94 runs, and were forced to follow on.

The winners and the runners-up were felicitated by Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Adviser to UT Administration Dharam Pal and BCCI selection committee chairman Chetan. Thakur appreciated the organisers and emphasised that their efforts would give a new dimension to cricket in the country. Sharma said junior cricket was the foundation of the game.

Punjab’s Rahul Kumar was adjudged the best batsman for scoring 315 runs in three matches with a century and a half-century. Haryana’s Jai Kaushik was declared the best bowler for clinching a total of thirteen wickets in two matches. UTCA’s Shaswatam was adjudged the best all-rounder for scoring 235 runs in two matches and grabbing four catches.