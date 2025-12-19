Haryana’s 1st canine park in Panchkula goes to the dogs

The dog park at Mansa Devi Complex (MDC), once hailed as a pioneering initiative, today reflects neglect and underuse, with residents urging authorities to restore it and ensure its timely maintenance.

Advertisement

Opened in 2022, the dog park was the state’s first and the country’s second such facility after Hyderabad set up India’s first dog park.

Advertisement

Spread across nearly an acre adjoining the water works in MDC Sector 4, the park, developed at a cost of Rs 45 lakh, was designed as a comprehensive recreation and training space for pets.

Advertisement

It has a walking track, training and exercising equipment, two lawns and two fountains, and is thoughtfully divided into separate areas for puppies and large dogs. Facilities such as jump hurdles, a mini hill climb, training platforms, bridge and balance beams, a dog statue, benches, path lights, sand pits, a water pond, jumping rings and platforms, along with portable toilets, were part of its original layout.

However, much of this infrastructure is poorly maintained. The entrance, with rusting gates and faded artwork, gives what residents describe as a “haunted” look. “I stopped going there because the lawn is uneven and not well kept. It doesn’t feel safe for dogs to run freely,” said a resident of MDC.

Advertisement

Another resident shared that she still took her dogs there as it remained the only dedicated dog park in the vicinity. “The entrance looks neglected, but inside it is still walkable for dogs. Unfortunately, the fountains have not worked for a long time,” she said.

Kiza Gupta, who runs Barko Pet Centre nearby in Sector 5, offered a measured view, noting that while the administration must ensure regular upkeep, responsible use by visitors is equally important. “It was a well-planned park. Parks work best when maintenance and responsible usage go hand in hand. With consistent maintenance and community cooperation, the dog park can serve its purpose again,” she said.