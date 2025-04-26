Haryana’s Karttikeya moves to next round

Haryana’s Karttikeya Vaswani recorded a comeback 15-10 10-15 15-12 win over Samarth Tiwari of Madhya Pradesh in the boys’ U-19 opening qualification round of the Yonex-Sunrise All India Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament.

Manipur’s Bose Singh Chirom also marched ahead by defeating Kerala’s Vishnu Viju 15-12 15-11, and Maharashtra’s Kavin Patel defeated Aariv of Himachal Pradesh 15-1 15-2. Haryana’s Krishna Gupta moved on by beating Raghav Bhatia 12-15 15-13 15-6 and Haryana’s Dhiren Yadav ousted Sujal Singla 15-6 15-1. Danish Bhanot also moved ahead in the championship by defeating Surya Pratap Singh of Madhya Pradesh 15-9 15-8 and Rajasthan’s Vedant Joshi got the better of Goa’s Shaheen Cherkala Kunjutty after a see-saw battle 16-14 10-15 17-15.

Hari Krishna Veeram Reddy of Andhra Pradesh recorded a 15-7 15-6 win over Haryana’s Takshak Kumar, while Rajasthan’s Shivam Hada defeated Priyanshu 15-6 15-5. Subudh Sethi of Karnataka also moved ahead by overpowering Haryana’s Tushar Sirohi 15-6 15-12, and Chandigarh’s Aarush Sharma triumphed over Haryana’s Snaksh 15-9 15-9. Haryana’s Ansh Kumar logged victory over Delhi’s Vatsal Jain 15-10 15-10 and Goa’s Aarush Pawaskar defeated Nihal Dhurwe of Madhya Pradesh 15-7 15-7.

In some close matches, Maharashtra’s Yashwant Salokhe defeated Martin Ingudam 13-15 15-13 15-6, Delhi’s Aditya logged a comeback win against Harsh Singh of Uttar Pradesh 6-15 15-13 15-12 and Haryana’s Anuj Setia defeated Isaac Nabam 15-9 6-15 15-6.

In the U-19 mixed doubles qualifying round, the pair of Aksh Singh and Sphoorty Ramagouni overpowered Dhiren Sharma and Ananya Nijhawan 15-9 15-9, while Bhavishay Ahlawat and Aradhya Jakhar ousted Chitranshu Dhawan and Rakshita Pahwa 15-4 15-6. Mohamed Nafeez Raffi and Nakshatraa Jairaj faced some resistance before recording a 12-15 15-11 15-9 win over Akshath Reddy Benjaram and Sri Devika Adishya HM, while Thomas Jacob Cherickal and Deepthika Salibilla outplayed Garvit Barwar and Deshna Jain 6-15 15-12 15-12.

Uttarakhand’s Avni Makhloga recorded a stunning 14-16 16-14 15-12 win over Chandigarh’s Vanshika to win the girls’ U-19 opening round. This was followed by Aaditya Yadav’s win over Neeti Giri 15-6 15-8. Chandana Gurram defeated Divyanshi Bangar 15-11 16-14 and Taanisha Chaurasia outplayed Priyanshi Thapliyal of Madhya Pradesh 15-4 15-3.