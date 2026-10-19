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Home / Chandigarh / Haryana’s Rounak enters pre-quarters of tennis championship

Haryana’s Rounak enters pre-quarters of tennis championship

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Deepankar Sharda
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 12:37 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Ruhi Punia returns a shot during a match at the Sector 10 Sports Complex in Chandigarh.
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Top seed Haryana’s Rounak Malik posted a 6-3 6-3 win over Punjab’s Vishap Cheema to move into the boys’ U-16 pre-quarterfinals of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) Championship Series at the Sector 10 Sports Complex. Chandigarh’s Jahaan Choudhary almost moved ahead by defeating Atharva Dutta of Jammu & Kashmir 7-5 6-3, while another local contender second seed Yatharth Wadhera easily defeated Veeren 6-1 6-0. Kabir Gautam recorded a comeback 4-6 7-5 18-16 win over Punjab’s Ishaan Chopra and third Khushdeep Hooda posted a 6-1 6-0 straight sets win over Arnav Verma. Haryana’s Dhruv Assel defeated M Gill, and Trishir Dhawan of Madhya Pradesh outclassed Chandigarh’s Atishay Goyal by identical margin of 6-0 6-1. Chandigarh’s Jasrajdeep Singh lost the opening set 3-6, but only to bounce back against Chandigarh’s Ikshaan Goyal with a 6-7 10-7 verdict, while Yajat Vaid easily overpowered Haryana’s Vikrant Sharma 6-0 6-2. Kavish Malhotra also had an easy outing against Punjab’s Tarush Khanna by posting a 6-2 6-1 win and Kabir Ludhani of Maharashtra blanked Punjab’s Kabir Saharan 6-0 6-2.

In the boys’ U-12 event, Om Yadav of Uttarakhand defeated Chandigarh’s Ayaan Grover 6-1 6-1 and Taanish Khatri blanked K Chaudhary 6-0 6-2. Top seed Punjab’s Japji Badohal moved ahead in the girls’ U-16 event by defeating Ditti Prajapat 6-2 7-5 and Punjab’s Isvrat Pardal posted a 6-1 6-1 win over Ravneet Kaur. Haryana’s Pavani Dahiya posted a 6-1 6-2 win over Inayat Kaur and in the girls’ U-12 group, top seed Punjab’s Ayanna Singh easily overpowered Ruhaab Kaur Brar 6-0 6-1. Ishreen Kaur defeated Chandigarh’s Ruhi Punia 6-4 6-1 and Kiara Chandel of Himachal Pradesh posted an easy 6-3 6-3 win over Punjab’s Amaira Kaur.

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