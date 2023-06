Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar in next round of tennis meet

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 12

Top seed Haryana’s Trishubh Kumar outplayed Yuvraj Singh in straight sets (6-1, 6-2) in a boys’ U-18 first round match during the second day of the Roots AITA National Rankings CS7 Championship today.

Third seed Shorya Jishtu of Chandigarh defeated Punjab’s Vansh Sharma (7-6(5), 6-0), whereas Rishi Yadav of Uttar Pradesh defeated Arihant Siwach (6-3, 6-1). Chandigarh’s Aditya Chauhan outclassed Haryana’s Abhay veer Balhara without conceding a single game (6-0, 6-0), while Punjab’s Armaan Walia defeated Parth Sharma (6-1, 6-0). Delhi’s Yash Rana defeated Punjab’s Amrat Chaudhary (7-6(5), 6-3), whereas Japanam Singh defeated Dhruv Bhishnoi of Rajasthan (6-0, 6-2).

Haralam Singh also moved into the next round by defeating Aayush Singh (6-0, 6-3) and Arihant Kaul defeated Krshna Yadav (6-0, 6-0). Haryana’s Akshat Dhull also moved ahead by defeating Arjun Pardesi of Maharashtra (6-2, 6-2).

In the boys’ U-16 first round, Krshna Yadav defeated Bhavyam Singla (6-0, 6-4) and Amrat Chaudhary overpowered Anish Sharma (6-4, 6-2). Delhi’s Yash Rana outplayed Abhayveer Balhara (6-2, 6-2), whereas Aarush Saluja of Madhya Pradesh overpowered Punjab’s Manas Nasra (6-1, 6-4).

Parth Sharma also marched into the next round by defeating Shaurya Beer Balhara (6-1, 6-3) and Punjab’s Samvir defeated Siddharth (6-0, 6-0). Kirtarth Singh marched ahead by recording a hard-earned win over Prabhsifat Singh (6-4, 3-6, 6-4), while Vrishin Awasthi faced a tough resistance from Vansh Sharma before logging a (6-7(5), 6-2, 6-2) victory. Vanshraj Jalota of Uttar Pradesh defeated Rishi Yadav (6-1, 6-4) and Abhinav Sangra outclassed Vansh Patel (6-1, 6-3). Punjab’s Haralam Singh easily defeated Param Sidana (6-4, 6-4).