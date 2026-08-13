Kataria lays foundation stone of community centre in Sec 29

Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and UT Administrator laid the foundation stone of a modern community centre in Sector 29 Chandigarh today.

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The community centre will be constructed at a cost of Rs 7.85 crore after demolishing the old building. Kataria asked the officers to ensure that the community centre was constructed with high quality material so that the residents did not complain about leakage and other such issues .

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He also suggested renaming the community centre with the name Jan Upyogi Kendra. Kataria said that it should also be ensured that the community centre once completed would not be misused for gambling like activities.

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He said that a city's identity was not defined merely by wide roads, beautiful buildings and modern infrastructure, but also by the opportunities it provided to citizens to meet, interact, share experiences and participate in each other's social life.

He said that thecommunity centre was being built by people’s money collected through taxes, which would be returned to them for their benefit in such forms.

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Chandigarh Mayor Saurabh Joshi said that the new community centre would provide modern facilities to residents and further strengthen community infrastructure in the city.

Harpreet Kaur Babla, former Mayor and area councillor, said that the existing community centre building was constructed around 1986 and had served residents for nearly four decades. However, due to age and prolonged usage, the building had deteriorated considerably and its structural components had also deteriorated, making it unsuitable for continued public use.

Amit Kumar, Commissioner, other councillors and senior officers of the Chandigarh Administration and Municipal Corporation and vice- president of Chandigarh BJP Devinder Singh Babla were also present on the occasion.