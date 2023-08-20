 Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net : The Tribune India

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Transferred Rs 350 crore to UAE through shell companies

Hawala operator with drug syndicate links lands in net

Officials of Crime Branch, Sector 11, brief media. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 19

The Crime Branch of the UT police has arrested a hawala operator who is suspected to have transferred about Rs 350 crore to the UAE through shell companies.

The police claimed that the accused was also facilitating drug smugglers to move around their illegal money. A lookout circular (LOC) was also issued against him.

What led to Kalra’s arrest

Crime Branch had recently arrested six drug peddlers with Rs 78 lakh, 200-gm heroin, 108-gm drug (Ice) and a pistol. One of the accused, Chandan, had revealed that Money Kalra was a hawala operator to whom he had given Rs 6.5 lakh drug money.

The accused, identified as Money Kalra (31), a Ludhiana resident, was arrested in Delhi.

The Crime Branch had recently arrested six persons on the charge of peddling drugs and recovered Rs 78 lakh, 200-gram heroin, 108-gram drug (Ice) and a pistol from them.

One of the accused, Chandan, during interrogation, had revealed that Money Kalra was a hawala operator to whom he had given Rs 6.5 lakh drug money.

The police said following the leads, the accused, who was also wanted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was nabbed in Delhi.

Kalra, during questioning, revealed that his father, Surinder, and brother, Sunny, were also allegedly associated with an international drug syndicate, the police claimed, adding that the accused were running shell companies to launder drug money.

“The accused and his father were actively involved in importing three consignments of heroin from international sources,” the police added.

Preliminary police investigation indicates that the accused got from Rs 250 to Rs 350 crore transferred from India to the UAE through shell companies and hawala operators.

Further investigation revealed that the drug was smuggled into the country by concealing it in the consignments of imported goods.

